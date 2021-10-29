Reliance Jio has finally launched the highly anticipated affordable smartphone 'JioPhone Next' in India. The device was first unveiled during the RIL AGM 2021 and was scheduled to be launched on September 10, 2021. However, the company postponed the launch date to Diwali 2021. Today, Jio has announced the pricing of JioPhone Next and its availability. The price of the handset has been set for Rs 6,499 and it will go on sale from Diwali 2021 i.e. November 4. Ahead of its sale, JioPhone Next is available for pre-booking. The company has also released details on how to pre-book the handset, EMI plans and recharge benefits. JioPhone Next To Be Available at an Introductory Price of Rs 1,999 From Diwali 2021.

Customers can get their hands on the phone by paying Rs 1,999 and the rest of the amount can be paid by selecting EMI options provided by the company. These EMI options are divided into four plans - Always-on, Large, XL, XXL. If you choose the Always-on plan then you will have to pay Rs 300 for 24 months or Rs 350 for 18 months.

You will also get access to 5GB of cellular data and 100 minutes of talk time per month. If you choose the Large plan then you will have to pay Rs 450 for 24 months and Rs 500 for 18 months.

In this plan, you will get 1.5GB/day + unlimited voice calling. Similarly, XL and XXL plans start at Rs 500 and Rs 550 respectively. Both come with unlimited voice calls. It is important to note that there is an additional 501 processing fee for EMI transactions.

You can pre-book JioPhone Next by visiting the nearest Jio Mart retail store or heading over to the JioPhone Next official website or by WhatsApp text to 7018270182.

WhatsApp method:

1. Save the number 7018270182 on your smartphone and text 'Hi' on WhatsApp.

2. Then hit 'Confirm Interest' on the reply received. You will be then asked to insert your full name and your location.

3. Tap on the attachment icon in the textbox and select 'Send your current location'.

Your location will be saved in Jio Mart's digital database and you will be notified when the smartphone goes on sale.

JioPhone Next Website method:

1. Head over to the JioPhone Next website and click on the 'I'm Interested' option.

2. Then enter your name, mobile number and click on the 'Generate OTP' button.

3. Then you will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number which you will need to verify on the JioPhone Next website.

4. Click on 'Validate' after entering the received OTP

5. Then you will be asked to enter your address and pin code. The provided Pincode will make it possible for the company to locate a nearby JioMart retailer.

6. You will receive the confirmation once you complete the form submission.

The last method is by visiting the nearby JioMart store.

