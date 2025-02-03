ADM (Archer Daniels-Midland), a US-based global grain merchant, will reportedly lay off employees to cut costs. The AMD layoffs are expected to be announced as the agri-business giant witnessed low crop prices, affecting its profit. Reports suggested that the job cuts at Archer Daniels-Midland will mostly be limited to the United States; however, the exact numbers of the employees cannot be known. The prices of soybeans, corn and wheat hit "four-year" lows in 2024, affecting the company's profit. Besides ADM, rival company Cargill initiated layoffs in December to reduce costs by 5%. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Terminates Several Employees Without Severance Pay or Healthcare Benefits Due to Poor Performance.

ADM To Lay Off Employees Amid Crop Hitting Low Price, Affecting Profits

