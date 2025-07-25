The record-breaking presale of Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin backed by real blockchain utility, has grossed more than $11,225,000. Little Pepe is combining meme culture with a supremely scalable Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, offering fast transaction speeds and features highly coveted in the crypto space.

Complete Presale Snapshot: Every Stage, Every Dollar

The Little Pepe presale advanced through eight stages, starting at $0.0010 and increasing to $0.0017 per token. Stage 1 raised $500,000, with 500 million tokens being sold. Stage 2 came at $0.0011, gathering $1.325 million and selling 1.25 billion tokens. Stage 3 escalated to $0.0012; $2.5 million was raised with 2.25 billion tokens. Stage 4 collected $4.575 million at $0.0013, with 3.75 billion tokens sold. Stage 5, priced at $0.0014, raised $6.575 million with 5.25 billion tokens sold. Stage 6, priced at $0.0015, raised $8.825 million from 6.75 billion tokens. Stage 7, now completely sold out at $0.0016, is valued at just over $11.225 million, with sales exceeding 8.25 billion tokens.

Stage 8 is now live at $0.0017 per token, with over 8.39 billion tokens already sold and total cumulative funds raised surpassing $11.46 million.

Following the blockbuster presale, the Little Pepe is hosting a giveaway of up to $777,000. There will be ten prizes of LILPEPE that will reward winners with 77,000 LILPEPE tokens. To participate in the giveaway, individuals must invest a minimum of $100 in the presale; the giveaway is only available during the presale period.

Serious Utility and Viral Energy: What Makes LILPEPE Different?

Little Pepe is not just another meme token; it is engineered to operate in the core of a high-throughput Layer 2 infrastructure. This blockchain is fully EVM-compatible, allowing for seamless Ethereum smart contract deployment and significantly lower fees with quick transaction finality.

Total Supply : 100,000,000,000 (100B) tokens

: 100,000,000,000 (100B) tokens Presale Allocation : 26.5% (26.5 billion tokens dedicated to presale buyers)

: 26.5% (26.5 billion tokens dedicated to presale buyers) Sniper bot protection: The systems in place counter price manipulation and ensure service for legitimate buyers at launches.

The systems in place counter price manipulation and ensure service for legitimate buyers at launches. Exciting Staking Rewards : Yield on LILPEPE holdings after the launch.

: Yield on LILPEPE holdings after the launch. Meme Launchpad : Incubates new projects into the LILPEPE ecosystem

: Incubates new projects into the LILPEPE ecosystem DAO Voting : Token holders will govern decisions for the platform.

: Token holders will govern decisions for the platform. Upcoming: NFT marketplace, staking dApp and cross-chain compatibility to broaden reach

Shouldering meme culture with real blockchain value

Little Pepe is a serious blockchain platform:

Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 : High throughput and low fees are intended for dApps or meme token ecosystems.

: High throughput and low fees are intended for dApps or meme token ecosystems. Zero-tax trading : Allows people to participate actively without slippage or hidden costs.

: Allows people to participate actively without slippage or hidden costs. Anti-bot protection : Guaranteeing launches that are fair to humans and not exploitative of bots.

: Guaranteeing launches that are fair to humans and not exploitative of bots. Staking and DAO: Governance, community-centric rewards.

Governance, community-centric rewards. Meme Launchpad : Enables anyone to safely launch their meme project on Pepe's own Pump Pad, with protections in place for liquidity and anti-rug protocols.

: Enables anyone to safely launch their meme project on Pepe's own Pump Pad, with protections in place for liquidity and anti-rug protocols. Long-term vision: By 2025, NFTs, staking dApps, and cross-chain bridges can all be expected to be in place.

Conclusion: LILPEPE's Unique Position and Road Ahead

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) sits at the crossroads of unstoppable meme momentum and usable blockchain innovation. The LILPEPE presale currently selling out in Stage 8, surpassing $11,437,726, is marking a meme coin set to redefine the genre, combining real technical substance, a mature ecosystem, and transparent user incentives.

At the very moment demand is high, with every stage being accelerated, Little Pepe will receive lasting attention, not as a fleeting meme, but as a serious ecosystem for crypto culture and real-world blockchain usage.

