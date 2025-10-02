New Delhi, October 2: Google has reportedly warned that hackers are targeting executives with extortion emails, claiming they have gained access to sensitive data from Oracle business applications. As per reports, these messages allege that confidential information has been stolen, though Google stated it does not yet have enough evidence to confirm whether the claims are genuine. The incident highlights growing concerns over cyberattacks aimed at high-level corporate officials.

As per a report of The Economic Times, Google has stated that hackers are reportedly sending extortion emails to executives, claiming ties to the Cl0p ransomware gang. The cyberattack is said to have stolen sensitive data from Oracle E-Business Suite. The Oracle product reportedly manages essential business operations, covering areas like finance, supply chain, and customer relationship management. What Is WhatsApp Phishing Scam? MHA Cracks Down on Rising Threats; Know How To Stay Safe From These Fraud Attacks.

The tech giant added that there is currently insufficient evidence to verify whether the threats are genuine or if any sensitive data has actually been compromised. Alphabet's Google said that it "does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of these claims." As per multiple reports, Google referred to the email campaign as "high-volume". The tech giant reportedly chose not to disclose any additional information regarding the alleged cyberattack.

As per a report of Business Standard, Genevieve Stark, head of cybercrime at Google Threat Intelligence Group, stated that a group claiming ties to the criminal organisation Cl0p began sending extortion emails on or before September 29. Cl0p is said to be targeting large companies using advanced malware to lock files and demand ransoms for their release. As per reports, in 2023, the group was accused of exploiting vulnerabilities in MOVEit, which is a file-transfer software used by businesses and organisations to handle sensitive data. Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Becomes First Person in History to Reach USD 500 Billion Fortune.

In June 2023, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reportedly released a warning on Cl0p and stated it as "one of the largest phishing and malspam distributors worldwide." Cl0p is said to have compromised more than 3,000 organisations in the US and 8,000 globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times, Business Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

