Bengaluru, November 10: Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho on Wednesday announced that it has become the most downloaded e-commerce app globally in October 2021. Meesho saw over 57 million downloads across the App Store and the Play Store from August to October, 2021, as per App Annie, making it the most downloaded app across all categories in India.

"We have always kept our users at the heart of our innovations. Whether it is our industry-first 0 per cent commission model for sellers or building a nimbly-sized application, we are ensuring Meesho is easy to use for users even from the farthest corners of our country," Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho, said in a statement. Aarogya Setu Most Downloaded Healthcare App in World With Over 19.8 Crore Downloads.

"Our success comes from a laser-sharp focus on building for India's Tier 2 markets. With an aim to democratise internet commerce for everyone, we will continue to digitise India's unorganised retail industry with more Bharat-first initiatives," Aatrey added. Pokemon Unite Emerged As the Most Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide Last Month: Report.

According to a recent Sensor Tower, during this period, the homegrown social commerce platform also became the only Indian company and e-commerce platform to feature among the top 10 most downloaded non-gaming apps across the world in October 2021. With new additions such as sports and fitness, pet supplies, automotive accessories among others, Meesho has now grown its roster to over 700 product categories.

