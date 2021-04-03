We’re Electricbot. Web developers, UI designers, and marketers working with companies to design & create exceptional Magento websites. We love to use Magento e-commerce because it is the world's most flexible e-commerce platform. We’re based out of Jersey City, Nj, USA.

One of their latest accomplishments is the creation of an Odoo to Magento bridge for all customer orders, invoices, stock levels, etc… to be passed bi-directionally between both systems, effectively making Odoo the only place needed for a businesses’ staff to process and complete an order.

Electricbot is very passionate about helping others achieve success online and figuring out ways through software to make processes run smoother. It’s this passion that is most appreciated by his clientele and why most of their business comes from referrals. Michael Kominsky, the owner, looks forward to creating Magento and web applications for all different types of companies.

Michael started working in the technology space over 15 years ago. It started, when as a little kid, his uncle who worked for Apple Computers would ship him all the latest computers they were putting out. He remembers at the age of 7, what a great feeling it was to spend hours dissecting and figuring out all the hardware and code changes to the latest models. From that experience, he grew a love for technology and design.

Opportunities and challenges are part and parcel of every successful business. Whenever you get a client that constantly want to micro-manage the process, it is extremely hard to set expectations and deliver a solid product. The client really needs to understand that the best way to work is to trust what he and his company know best. To leverage that knowledge so that they can apply it to their business.

Michael says that it takes a lot of time and hard work to grow a business online. The real only way to growth is for those small successes that happen every day.