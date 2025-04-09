Washington, April 9: Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former Facebook employee, will testify before Congress about how the Meta executives brief China officials on new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) undermining US national security. Sarah Wynn-Williams had previously alleged that there was sexual harassment and misconduct at Meta. She will testify about how Mark Zuckerberg's company cooperated with China.

According to a report by NBC News, as per her introductory statement, Sarah Wynn-William will tell the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee about how Meta executives committed the "crime and counterterrorism" against the country. She will say that the Meta executives lied about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party. ‘There’s No Need To Retaliate With Tariffs, Which Hurts Themselves’, Says Economist Peter Schiff to China as US Tariffs War Escalates With Country.

Sarah Wynn-Williams wrote that she saw the company executives betraying "American values" and undermining the US national security. The former Facebook employee said that these individuals tried secretly to win favour with Beijing, build a USD 18 billion business in China, and refer Chinese advertisers.

Sarah Wynn-Williams History With Facebook

Sarah Wynn-Williams worked at Facebook between 2011 and 2017 when she was fired. She was a former New Zealand diplomat who was fired as a retaliation for accusing her boss, Joel Kaplan, of sexual harassment at Meta. She accused him when he was a VP for global public policy. Facebook parent Meta investigated the claims and said that the allegations made by Wynn-Williams were false in her book, "Careless People". TSMC Facing USD 1 Billion Fine or More if Found Violating US Export Controls Over Manufacturing Chips for China’s Client Sophgo: Report.

In her book, Sarah Wynn-Williams also made other claims which were "out-of-date and previously reported". Moreover, Meta's former supervisor said that Wynn-Williams was fired for performance reasons, which indicated that it was not related to the sexual harassment claims. Addressing the claims, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said that the testimony of Sarah Wynn-Williams was "divorced from reality and riddled with false claims" Despite Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's interest in providing services in China a decade ago. Still, the company did not operate in China in recent times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).