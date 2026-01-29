Mumbai, January 29: Xiaomi has officially launched its highly anticipated Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India today, alongside the standard Pro model. The new device is positioned as the flagship of the Note series, bringing a host of "Titan Durability" features and a refined design. The handset features a curved-edge display and a premium back finish available in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colour options.

The smartphone introduces several significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a more robust build quality with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a massive battery. The device is engineered to be exceptionally durable, carrying multiple certifications including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for resistance against dust, high-pressure water jets, and total submersion. It also features a reinforced internal structure that Xiaomi claims provides 2.5-metre drop resistance. iQOO 15R India Launch Confirmed for February 2026; Check All Leaks So Far.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.7GHz and an Adreno GPU. It boasts a 17.35cm (6.83-inch) 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness, and 12-bit colour depth. For memory, it offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device also includes the Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system and advanced AI features such as AI Writing, AI Interpreter, and Google Gemini integration.

In the camera department, the device features a 200MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an f/1.7 aperture, and a 7P lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera with a 1/3.6-inch sensor size. The smartphone is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W HyperCharge, capable of charging with the included in-box charger. Other key features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dual SIM with eSIM support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual speakers with a 400 per cent volume boost.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G has been launched with a starting retail price of INR 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at INR 39,999, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB version is available for INR 43,999. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of up to INR 3,000 using HDFC, SBI, or ICICI credit cards, bringing the effective starting price down to INR 34,999. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone.

The device is currently available for pre-booking, with the official sale expected to commence in February 2026. The sale will be live on the company's official website, major e-commerce platforms, and authorised retail stores across the country. Additionally, early bird buyers who pre-book the device may be eligible for limited-time benefits, such as a one-year free screen replacement policy and four years of promised security updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Xiaomi India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

