Mumbai, January 28: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is set to officially launch its highly anticipated Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G in India on January 29, 2026. Ahead of the event, detailed pricing information for the new flagship-killer has surfaced online via retail leaks and industry tipsters. The smartphone, which recently debuted in China, is expected to arrive alongside the standard Redmi Note 15 Pro, aiming to capture the premium mid-range segment with high-end camera technology and a massive battery.

The device has already been listed on an Amazon India microsite, confirming its availability through the e-commerce platform and Mi.com. To attract early buyers, Redmi is expected to announce significant pre-booking incentives, which reportedly include a free Redmi Watch Move and a one-year screen replacement plan. The series focuses on providing a professional-grade photography experience and a refined design that moves the "Note" brand closer to flagship territory. Oppo K15 Series 5G India Launch Soon; Company Teases Design and Availability of Upcoming Performance-Oriented Smartphones.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G is slated to feature a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. For durability, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, the handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, supported by an "Ice-Shield" circulating cooling pump designed to maintain thermal efficiency during intensive gaming or 4K video recording.

In terms of optics, the smartphone stands out with a triple rear camera array led by a 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by two additional 50MP sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. For selfies, a 32MP front camera is expected. The device is backed by a substantial 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging, ensuring the phone can be powered up significantly in under 30 minutes.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Price in India

According to leaks from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G will likely be available in three storage configurations. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to start at INR 38,999. The mid-tier variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is tipped at INR 41,999, while the top-of-the-line version featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage may be priced at INR 44,999. iQOO 15R 5G Launch Confirmed on February 24, 2026; Check Specifications of Upcoming iQOO Mid-Range Smartphone.

These price points place the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus in direct competition with the upcoming Oppo K15 series and the recently launched iQOO 15R. While the official prices will be confirmed during the Wednesday launch event, the inclusion of bank discounts and exchange bonuses is expected to bring the effective starting price closer to the INR 35,000 mark for early adopters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

