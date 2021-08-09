Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Mi Mix 4 device tomorrow in the home market. The upcoming handset is said to come with a host of improvements as compared to the Mi Mix 3 5G which was launched in 2019. Ahead of its launch, the specifications of Mi Mix 4 have been leaked online. Multiple Geekbench listings of the smartphone have been reportedly spotted with model number 2106118C which suggest that it will be offered with 12GB of RAM. The handset is said to run on the Android 11 operating system. Xiaomi Likely To Launch Mi Pad 5 Series Alongside Mi Mix 4 Smartphone at August 10 Event.

In addition to this, a new Weibo leak has revealed the key specifications of the phone. As per the new leak, Mi Mix 4 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ curved edged display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The upcoming Mix 4 phone will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, it will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 100MP Samsung HMX lens with OIS support, a 13MP lens and an 8MP periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and OIS support. At the front, the handset is rumoured to flaunt a 20MP under-display camera. Other features might include dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, A-GPS, USB-C, dual stereo speakers by Harman Kardon and Hi-Res audio support. Coming to the pricing, Mi Mix 4 is likely to cost more than the Mi 11 Ultra device.

