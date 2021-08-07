Beijing [China], August 7 (ANI): Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that it will release the new Mi Pad 5 series next week in China, at an event where the company might launch the Mi Mix 4 smartphone too.

According to Mashable India, Xiaomi took to its official Weibo post and addressed that the Mi Pad 5 will be launched on 10th August. At the same event, Xiaomi will "also showcase the Mi Mix 4-- its new concept flagship with an innovative full-screen design".

The news has arrived a few days after reports emerged that Xiaomi will return to the tablet segment and take on the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei in the premium space.

As per Mashable India, the launch invite also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will support stylus input. A new stylus might also be announced at the event too.

Reportedly, there will be three models in the Mi Pad 5 family at different price points. The three would be differentiated by the chipset, with the base variant expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 860, while the others might use the Snapdragon 870 with the top model even offering 5G.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 "is said to come with a 2K LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 8,720mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor", reported Mashable India. (ANI)

