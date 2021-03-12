Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker is all set to launch its Micromax In 1 budget smartphone in India. Last year, the company launched two new budget phones called Micromax In 1b and Micromax In Note 1. Now, Micromax will introduce a new addition to its In 1 series. The company has revealed a launch invite page on its official website. As per the page, the virtual launch event will commence on March 19, 2021 at 12 noon via Micromax's official website. Micromax In Note 1 & Micromax In 1B Launched, India Prices Start From Rs 6,999.

Micromax In 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax)

The company has not revealed any details of its upcoming phone. Given that the handset will be a budget phone, Micromax In 1 will take on the likes of Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 and others. Micromax is calling the upcoming smartphone as 'India Ka Naya Blockbuster'. Micromax In 1 is said to be an upgraded version of the Micromax In 1b.

In terms of specifications, Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The camera module consists of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).