Mumbai, April 10: A new round of Microsoft layoffs will reportedly be announced in May 2025. Satya Nadella-led company will introduce layoffs to removing more employees from the company and focus on hiring more engineers. The upcoming round of layoffs will be part of the company's effort to optimise the workforce and affect middle management and non-technical roles. The decision to lay off Microsoft employees will help the tech giant further streamline the organisational structure.

The reports said that these job cuts would affect the non-technical staff (non-coders) and help the company focus on growing the number of engineers. Layoffs in 2025 affected several people and showed a trend of companies moving forward with hiring talented individuals who can contribute to their AI mission for the coming years. Layoffs in 40s: Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Calls Losing Jobs in 40s ‘Worrying Thing’, Points Out Vulnerabilities in Mid-Career Profession (Watch Video).

Amazon has adopted a similar approach to restructuring its business, focusing more on the technical staff than managerial roles. Recently, Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke also announced its AI-first approach by introducing a new policy change. He told Shopify employees to learn artificial intelligence and improve their productivity.

It is not clear how many people will be impacted by Microsoft's May layoffs as the company said that it was exploring ways to increase the 'span of control' for the managers. The tech giant said that the manager would oversee a large number of employees. Tech layoffs have affected over 20,000 employees this year from 100 companies. Tech companies keep reducing their workforce to restructure their business, focusing on AI automation or restructuring their business. Tech Layoffs Continue in 2025: Over 27,762 Employees Laid Off by 100 Companies So Far, Automattic, Block, Siemens Join; Check Details.

The reports said that the job cuts in May might affect those individuals who have consistently delivered 'low performance'. Amid AI rivalry between companies like Google, Elon Musk's xAI and others, the tech giant would prioritise technical staff to drive innovation and future growth. Earlier this year, the layoffs announced by Microsoft affected nearly 2,000 employees.

