Mumbai, April 8: This year, tech layoffs have sparked concerns among employees globally, and with the rising tariffs on the countries by the United States, the fear has become real to some industry leaders. The tech layoffs in 2025 have affected thousands of employees from nearly a hundred companies due to multiple reasons, such as restructuring, adoption of AI and automation, shutting down business, or facing intense competition amid economic and global pressure.

Recently, several new companies, including WordPress developer Automattic, Jack Dorsey's Block and Siemens, announced massive job cuts due to multiple reasons. As per a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.Fyi, the job cuts in 2025 in the technology sector affected 27,762 employees from 100 companies. Last year, 549 companies had laid off 152,472 employees from the tech sector and amid the rising threat of Donald Trump tariffs, experts and leaders predicted that layoffs may be the only option to avoid high import taxes. Shopify New Policy Change: CEO Tobias Lutke Shares Memo Mandating AI Usage for Employees, Says Team Must Learn New Tech Skills Before Asking for More Headcount, Resources.

Tech Layoffs in 2025 - List of Companies, Reasons

In 2025, tech companies recently laid off employees from their workforce to address their problems.

Automattic Layoffs: WordPress developer laid off around 280 employees, cutting 16% from its workforce across various departments to improve its productivity, profit and investment capacity.

Block Layoffs: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Block laid off 931 employees, reducing the workforce by 8% as a part of restructuring efforts.

Northvolt Layoffs: The Swedish battery maker laid off around 2,800 people from its workforce of 4,500 employees in the country. The company said that it was performance-based job cuts.

Canva Layoffs: The Layoffs.Fyi website showed that the popular website Canva had cut 10 jobs and told its employees to use genAI tools.

Siemens Layoffs: Tech giant announced its plan to lay off nearly 5,600 employees in its automation and EV charging business.

Besides the above companies, many others including Palantir, Brightcove, HelloFresh and others laid off hundreds of employees. Many other tech companies are expected to lay off more employees as part of restructuring, competition, artificial intelligence, automation or high tariffs. Fannie Mae Layoffs: US-Based Federal National Mortgage Association Lays Off 200 Telugu Employees for Misuse of ‘Matching Grants Programme’, Total 700 Affected.

Amid Donald Trump Tariffs, Indian industry expected to cut jobs as they could not afford 26% high taxes. Some experts said that the industry may go through the biggest layoffs round. However, the Indian government reportedly will talk to lower the tariffs.

