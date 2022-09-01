Motorola officially launched the E22s smartphone in Europe. The handset sits under the Moto E32s, which was launched in India earlier this year. The device will soon be available for sale in select European markets. It will be offered in arctic blue and eco black. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Key Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing: Report.

Moto E22s gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP main lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Moto E22s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature for security. Coming to the pricing, Moto E22s is priced at EUR 160 (approximately Rs 12,740) for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

