Mumbai, November 5: The Moto G67 Power 5G has been launched today in India, featuring several unique specifications and features in the mid-range segment. With this model, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company has expanded its G series in India. The new Moto G67 Power 5G comes with a massive 7,000mAh silicon–carbon battery that supports 30W wired fast charging. The company also stated that the device can record 4K videos through all its three cameras

Motorola is offering its new smartphone in three attractive shades – PANTONE Blue Curacao, PANTONE Parachute Purple, and PANTONE Cilantro. It comes with a vegan leather design and is available in two configurations – 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Additionally, the G67 Power 5G includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM slot, IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Motorola’s Moto G67 Power 5G is available in India at a starting price of INR 14,999 for the base variant, though its official price is INR 15,999. The smartphone will officially go on sale in India on 12 November 2025. The price of the 8GB+256GB variant will be announced later.

Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications and Features

The Moto G67 Power 5G features the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile processor, capable of scoring up to 6,00,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. It runs on an Android 15-based operating system, which will receive one year of software updates and three years of security updates. The device's 8GB RAM can be expanded to 24GB using storage through RAM Boost technology.

The mid-range smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It supports HDR10+ video content and features Pantone-validated colours and Pantone Skintone accuracy. The smartphone weighs 210 grams and has a thickness of 8.6mm. The Moto G67 Power 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera with an LYTIA-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera..

