Mumbai, November 24: Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the Moto G57 Power, in India with the world’s first Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, targeting consumers in the mid-range segment. Compared to previous G-series models, this new device brings notable upgrades in performance, battery capacity and durability. Last year’s Moto G model featured a different processor and design, but this time, Motorola has focused on a stronger chipset, a larger battery and enhanced rugged protection, including Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, an IP64 rating and MIL-STD 810H certification.

Moto G57 Power comes with Moto AI system designed to assist users with various tasks including enhancement of the photographs. Motorola's Moto G57 Power is offered in following colour options - PANTONE Corsair, PANTONE Fluidity and PANTONE Regatta. Lava Agni 4 With VAYU AI Will Go on Sale in India on November 25; Check Out Specifications, Features and Price of New Lava Smartphone.

Moto G57 Power Price in India, Sale Date

The Moto G57 Power price in India starts at INR 12,999 for its single storage configuration - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone's official sale will begin on December 3, 2025 (Wednesday), and it will be available on Flipkart and Motorola’s official website.

Moto G57 Power Specifications and Features

Motorola's Moto G57 Power comes with world's first Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, capable of delivering smooth performance for everyday use, gaming and multitasking. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 HBM brightness for a bright and fluid visual experience. It arrives with a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

The Moto G57 Power is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2-in-1 light sensor on the rear. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera. All sensors work with Moto AI to deliver enhanced photography features. The device includes a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and measures 8.60mm in thickness with a weight of 210.6 grams. Vivo X300 Pro Will Support 4K 120FPS Dolby Vision Video, Launch in India on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Vivo X300 Series Smartphone.

Motorola’s Moto G57 Power brings powerful hardware, long battery life, enhanced durability and AI-based features to the mid-range segment, making it a competitive option for users looking for a feature-rich smartphone at an affordable price.

