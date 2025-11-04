New Delhi, November 4: Motorola will launch its Moto g67 POWER smartphone in India on November 5, 2025. The company has started teasing the smartphone in social media platforms. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has revealed key specifications and features of the device. The upcoming Moto g67 POWER 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and will come with a large battery.

The Moto g67 POWER will come with a durable build with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and MIL-810H military-grade certification. The smartphone is likely to feature a Vegan leather finish. Motorola will also offer the device in three PANTONE-certified colour options, which will be Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, and Cilantro. Motorola, Moto G67 Power, Moto G67 Power Launch, Moto G67 Power Specifications, Moto G67 Power Features, Moto G67 Power Price, Moto G67 POWER 5G, Moto G67 POWER 5G Launch,Moto G67 Power 5G Price.

Moto g67 POWER Specifications and Features

Moto g67 POWER is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display, which is said to offer 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with two storage options. It may include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera capable of 4K video recording, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The device will come with a 32MP front camera.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh Silicone Carbon battery and will support 30W fast charging capability. The device will also come with IP64 protection, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. The Moto g67 POWER will also support Google Gemini for voice control. Realme GT8 Pro Launch Soon in India, Confirmed To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor and HyperGlow Display.

Moto g67 POWER 5G Price (Expected)

Moto g67 POWER will launch tomorrow in India on Flipkart, where its official price will be revealed. However, ahead of the launch, reports have surfaced hinting at its possible price. As per a report of Smartprix, the Moto g67 POWER is expected to be priced around INR 23,990 in India.

