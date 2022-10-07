Motorola India has officially launched the Moto E32 smartphone today in India. The device is introduced as the successor to the E31 handset. Moto E32 debuted in the global market earlier this year, and the Indian variant comes with the same specifications. Moto E32 is now available for sale in the country via Flipkart. It comes in arctic blue and eco black colours. Moto E32 To Be Launched Tomorrow in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

The device falls under the sub-Rs 12,000 segment. It rivals Realme C35, Redmi 10 Power and more. In terms of specifications, Moto E32 sports a 6.5-inch centre-aligned HD+ punch-hole LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Get your hands on the new #motoe32, a true head-turner, featuring a stunning & fluid 90Hz IPS LCD Display, a premium design, a 50MP Camera System, & much more. Get yours now on @flipkart & at leading retail stores at ₹10,499 https://t.co/7T1HbLp0sZ pic.twitter.com/9K7wdk26ic — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 7, 2022

For optics, the device gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in Europe.

Moto E32 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 12 based MyUX UI. Coming to the pricing, Moto E32 is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. It also comes with face unlock technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched in Europe earlier this year at EUR 149.

