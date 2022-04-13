Moto G22 smartphone will be made available for purchase for the first time today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week. Moto G22 online sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the handset will get Rs 250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, 10 percent off in ICICI Bank Credit Cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and more. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

From delivering the best-in-class selfies to providing you the most seamless experience, the #MasterofAll #motog22 has it all! So what are you waiting for? Head to @Flipkart & make it yours at just ₹9,999* Exclusive launch offer. Sale starts tomorrow! #gomotog — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 12, 2022

For optics, the device gets a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Coming to the pricing, Moto G22 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).