Moto G72 India Launch is set for October 3, 2022. Motorola teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its key specifications. Moto G72 will be introduced as the successor to the Moto G71, which was announced in India earlier this year. Motorola Launches Moto G42 in India at Rs 13,999.

Moto G72 will come with a centre-aligned punch-hole pOLED display featuring a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, the device will come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash.

Moto G72 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get all the colours you want with the new #motog72 featuring India’s First* Billion Colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED Display that adds true-to-life colour into your favourite content. Launching 3rd October on @flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 28, 2022

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. Moreover, Moto G72 will come with a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos technology. The smartphone will be sold in meteorite grey and polar blue colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).