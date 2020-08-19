Beijing, Aug 19: Motorola is all set to launch its next foldable smartphone, which is likely to be called Moto Razr 5G or Moto Razr 2020 on September 9. A new report suggests that the device is likely to have a 2,633mAh battery with 18W fast charging. According to GizmoChina, the upcoming foldable smartphone has appeared in the database of the TUV Rheinland certification platform. The listing claims that Razr 5G will come with two inter-connected batteries with model number LS30 and LS40. Motorola Moto Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Likely to Be Launched on September 9: Report.

The smaller LS30 battery has a rated capacity of 1180mAh and a typical capacity of 1255mAh. On the other hand, the bigger LS40 battery has a rated capacity of 1453mAh -- the total battery capacity comes to 2633mAh.

The TUV listings also revealed the support for 18W fast charging on the device. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor bundled with 8GB Ram and 256GB internal storage.

The camera department could receive an upgrade by adopting Samsung's 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor. The phone will run Android 10, and the outer screen will be larger this time. The handset will be first available in the US and China. There is no update yet when the company will launch this smartphone in India and other markets.

