Motorola will launch the Razr 2022, X30 Pro and S30 Pro in China on August 11, 2022. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, confirmed the launch date of the smartphones on Weibo. The Razr 2022 was earlier scheduled to debut on August 2, along with Moto X30 Pro but hours before the launch, the company cancelled the event. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Motorola will now launch the smartphone on August 11. Lenovo has set up a timer on the dedicated landing page on its online store. The launch event will take place at 8 pm local time (5:30 pm IST). Motorola Razr 2022 is likely to sport a 6.7-inch OLED inner display and a 2.7-inch outer display. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, it will get a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 13MP wide-angle lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter. Moto S30 Pro will get Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a 4,270mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. On the other hand, Moto X30 is confirmed to come with a 200MP primary camera, 125W GaN fast charging support.

