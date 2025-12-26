Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Redmond, December 26: Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI and a prominent figure in the field of artificial intelligence, issued a stark warning regarding the global race for AI dominance. He emphasised that the next five to ten years would be a critical window, determining which nations and companies secured leadership in AI development. Suleyman suggested that hundreds of billions of dollars in economic value, along with significant geopolitical influence, were at stake for those that failed to keep pace in this rapidly accelerating technological frontier.

Mustafa Suleyman on the urgency of the AI race

Suleyman's remarks underscored a growing sentiment among technology leaders about the accelerating pace of AI innovation and its far-reaching implications. He argued that the foundational models, infrastructure and talent pools established during this decade would dictate the trajectory of technological power for decades to come. Falling behind, he warned, could result in a lasting disadvantage, not only economically but also in terms of national security and technological sovereignty.

The global landscape was already characterised by intense competition, with major players investing unprecedented resources in AI research and deployment. These efforts included advanced semiconductor development, large-scale data centre construction and the recruitment of specialised AI talent. The rapid evolution of large language models and generative AI tools highlighted how quickly the industry was progressing, narrowing the window for establishing a strong foothold.

Mustafa Suleyman Says Hundreds of Billions Were at Economic and Geopolitical Stake

The “hundreds of billions” figure cited by Suleyman reflected the immense economic potential of artificial intelligence. Industry analyses projected that AI could add trillions of dollars to the global economy over the next decade through improved productivity, the creation of new industries and innovative services. Nations and companies leading in AI development were expected to capture a significant share of this value.

Beyond economics, the geopolitical implications were equally significant. AI was increasingly viewed as a strategic asset influencing national defence, intelligence capabilities and critical infrastructure. Control over advanced AI systems was seen as a potential advantage in global power dynamics, contributing to what many described as a new technological arms race.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman’s Vision

Mustafa Suleyman brought extensive experience to his role. As a co-founder of DeepMind and later Inflection AI, he had remained at the forefront of AI innovation for more than a decade. His move to lead Microsoft AI earlier in the year signalled the company’s aggressive push to integrate artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem and strengthen its position as a global AI leader.

Throughout his career, Suleyman had consistently advocated for greater awareness of AI's societal impact, highlighting both its transformative benefits and potential risks. His warning aligned with his long-held belief that AI required strategic foresight and sustained investment.

Microsoft AI Path Forward

Remaining competitive in the AI race over the following five to ten years, according to Suleyman’s message, would have required continued investment in core and applied research, the development of scalable AI infrastructure and a strong focus on cultivating skilled talent.

