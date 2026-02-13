Mumbai, February 13: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has positioned India as an indispensable leader in the global artificial intelligence landscape, asserting that the world cannot expand AI at affordable prices without India’s involvement. Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, Goyal emphasised that the nation’s massive talent pool is its primary strength. He noted that every year, 2.3 million STEM graduates enter the Indian workforce, creating a powerhouse capable of engaging with modern technology and emerging AI applications.

The Minister’s remarks come ahead of a major AI Summit scheduled to begin this Monday, which will host global leaders from the technology sector. Goyal highlighted that as Indian companies increasingly adopt these modern tools, the country is fast becoming the preferred international source for applied artificial intelligence. He argued that India’s unique demographic advantage and skilled youth place the nation in a "sweet spot" to shape the next era of global technological innovation. UBS Hiring in India: Switzerland-Based Leading Universal Bank Plans To Hire 3,000 Professionals as Part of Major Hyderabad Expansion.

AI Job Opportunities and Workforce Evolution

Addressing widespread concerns regarding job displacement, Goyal stated that artificial intelligence will not replace human beings but will instead transform the nature of work. He predicted that the technology could potentially create more job opportunities than it eliminates, particularly in a country with a young population like India. The Minister explained that the rise of AI will necessitate entirely new roles, ranging from cybersecurity experts to data validators, ensuring that humans remain a central part of the evolving digital ecosystem.

Data Accuracy and Human Oversight in AI

Goyal also issued a cautionary note regarding the reliability of automated outputs, advising users not to blindly trust information generated by platforms like ChatGPT or Perplexity. He warned that bot-generated content could often be based on corrupt data or incorrectly fed information, leading to misleading results. This necessity for verification, he argued, reinforces the need for human intervention. "The conclusive part of any process will always be under our control," he emphasised, noting that essential roles, such as nursing, will fundamentally remain human. Hiring in India 2026: Around 52% of Tech, Banking Professionals Say Their Companies Plan To Increase Recruitment Amid Mass Layoffs in US.

Strategic Global Partnerships and Future Outlook

The Minister further suggested that India is uniquely positioned to adopt and refine cutting-edge technologies through strategic global partnerships and free trade agreements. By providing structured data and prepared applications, India is expected to lead in the development of affordable AI solutions for the international market. Supported by a proactive government stance and a robust educational pipeline, the country aims to serve as a global agent of change in the transition toward an AI-driven economy.

