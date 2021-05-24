If there is one thing that has seen an insignificant increase in their demands over the recent years, then that is electronic gadgets. Among the plethora of them, the ones required most are headphones and earphones. Plugging in and going away from the reality of life, headphones make the audio experiences all the more surreal. Catering to these increasing needs, Indian Brand MYXRplus has launched its high-end ANC Headphones MX36.

Made with keeping in mind the current scenario of working, the headphones have industry-leading hybrid ANC technology, making them perfect for online classes and work-from-home scenarios where people need to stick to their screens with continuous audios playing around. They also come with dual feedback mics for high fidelity ANC.

Equipped with Qualcomm Chipset, the latest Bluetooth 5.0, support for aptX enabling low latency gaming, SBC, and AAC codecs, these MX36 headphones are certainly one of their kind. Premium designing, high-quality materials, metal with high-quality plastic, this gadget is durable and rugged which feels very premium and expensive.

The manufacturers have implied that the gadget has a battery life of up to 50 hours with a 1050 Mah battery, 90 days standby time, fast charging in ten minutes giving six hours playback time. It also has a 40 MM driver for crystal clear audio.

The material used to make the muffs is completely premium- ‘Protein Earmuffs’ as people call it for comfort during long listening sessions avoiding any pain in or on the ears. With effective wired and wireless functionality, the device can be paired with multiple gadgets at a time.

MYXRplus also confederated with Varun Singh Bhati, a para high jumper from India to be the brand ambassador of their new product. They together have also shot an advertisement for the same which has garnered a lot of appreciation from the users. With all the qualities and features double-checked, these MX36 headphones by MYXRplus are surely going to take the electronic market by storm.