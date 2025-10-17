New Delhi, October 17: Artificial intelligence may be transforming industries at a rapid pace, but it has not taken away jobs -- at least not yet, Nitin Mittal, Principal and Global AI Leader at Deloitte said on Friday. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 during a session titled “The Last Job? AI and the Future of Work,” Mittal said he has not come across a single instance of a job being lost due to AI. “I have not come across a single job lost to AI,” Mittal said, while discussing how emerging technologies such as Agentic AI are reshaping work patterns.

He explained that while some roles -- particularly those involving repetitive coding -- are being affected, they are evolving rather than disappearing. “Coding is a perfect example. The jobs that get impacted are those done by humans -- white coding. Agentic AI in particular, and in the near future, physical AI, will have an impact on jobs. But I have not come across a single job that has been lost to AI,” he said. ChatGPT Didn’t Do It: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Says OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Couldn’t Edit His Image Showing ‘Copyright Infringement’, Grok Handled It Easily.

Mittal described Agentic AI as autonomous systems that can set their own goals, plan, and act with minimal human intervention. He also underlined the importance of sovereign AI, which not only protects data but also preserves a nation’s culture and language. When asked how India can ensure it doesn’t remain a “back office” in the global AI revolution, Mittal said the country already enjoys a natural advantage because of its strong services sector. OxygenOS 16: OnePlus Releases Its Android 16-Based Update With AI Features, Redesigned Interface and Enhanced Customisation; Check List of Eligible Devices.

“India has a thrust and a natural advantage in applying technology into AI because of its services sector. But the question is -- how do we take advantage of it? It requires large-scale re-skilling and investment,” he noted. He added that while the Government of India has rolled out several AI-focused programmes, society as a whole must take responsibility for driving the transformation. “The challenge is that instead of being concerned about the impact on jobs, we should focus on how we can be investors and consumers of AI,” he said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).