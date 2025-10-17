Mumbai, October 17: OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, has been released by OnePlus. The new operating system comes with several updates and improvements that users have been waiting for. From a redesigned interface to AI-powered features and smoother functionality, OxygenOS 16 has transformed the experience to offer the optimum Android 16 experience for OnePlus users.

With the new update, OnePlus has deepened its collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini AI for various tasks and included the Plus Mind Hub with multiple AI features and more. The Chinese smartphone maker also announced the OxygenOS 16 launch timeline for all its devices. Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Pro Become 1st To Receive Android 16 Update As Company Begins Rollout.

OxygenOS 16 Launch Timeline; Check Eligible Devices

OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS 16 rollout plan for its devices, starting from November 2025 to the first quarter of 2026. Here is a list of eligible devices that will receive the latest Android 16-based update:

November 2025

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 2

December 2025

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Q1 2026

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Lite

OxygenOS 16 New Features, Improvements, Customistaions and More

OxygenOS 16 brings the changes users have long desired, starting with a highly personalised experience. It features Mind Space in Google Gemini, which allows users to access information using a single prompt. This will be introduced to OnePlus flagship devices, the company has confirmed. It also allows users to turn their lock screens into a customisable canvas, offering multiple effects.

OnePlus has added smoother animations across all its applications. Furthermore, the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 improves connectivity between OnePlus phones and Pads with Mac, Windows PCs, and iPhones. The OS offers a Private Computing Cloud for enhanced security and privacy. Additionally, the China-based company has included OnePlus AI, enabling users to work smarter with the available tools.

The Plus Mind Hub offers personalised intelligence in OxygenOS 16, allowing OnePlus users to manage all online activities such as booking tickets, confirming trips, checking festival deals, and more, with ease. The operating system also offers features like AI Writer, AI Portrait Glow, AI Perfect Shot, and many others. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched OPPO Find X9 Series in China.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 introduces redesigned icons for many of its applications, providing a fresh feel for users. The home screen, widgets, and arrangements have all been improved with better functionality and more intuitive interactions.

