Mumbai, June 29: OnePlus is working on its first foldable phone, OnePlus V Fold. It will be launched in the second half of 2024. likey to be August this year.

Ahead of the official launch, several key details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked. The price is till under wraps. Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

OnePlus V Fold Expected Specifications

According to recent leaks, the OnePlus V Fold will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It is likely to run Android 13 OS with Oxygen OS 13.1 on top.

The upcoming handset will be backed by a 4800mAh battery that will support 67W SUPERVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology. It is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

The 7.8-inch 2K foldable AMOLED display comes with a resolution of, 3200 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a secondary 6.3-inch outer AMOLED screen. While the cover screen will feature a 32MP front camera, the inner screen will get a 20MP front camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).