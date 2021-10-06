Nokia, the Finnish tech company has launched the T20 tablet. The tablet will go on sale in select markets starting today. Buyers of Nokia T20 will get a free Spotify subscription to access over 70 million tracks and 2.9 million podcasts. The Nokia T20 tablet is priced at EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (approximately Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The Wi-Fi only variant comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage options. The Wi-Fi + 4G model will be offered in 4GB + 64GB option. Nokia G10 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 12,149.

The Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2,000x1200 pixels.

Nokia T20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The new #NokiaT20 - find new ways to work, learn and play, with a tablet designed to last. pic.twitter.com/7ZrgnRfT0u — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) October 6, 2021

The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 5MP selfie snapper and an 8MP rear camera paired with an LED flash.

Nokia T20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia T20 packs an 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and claimed to deliver a day of battery life on a single charge. The tablet also comes with amplified stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).