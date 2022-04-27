The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch at least three of its products in India tomorrow. As previously confirmed by the brand, the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds will go official in the country at 7 pm IST. It will be OnePlus' second major event this year. The launch event will be streamed online via OnePlus’s social media platforms and YouTube channel. Once launched, the devices will be made available soon via Amazon, its official website and its offline retail stores. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G & Nord Buds India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

The OnePlus 10R will be an affordable offering under its premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone will sport a 120Hz display. It will also pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 150W fast charger. For photography, it will employ a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset.

It's time to experience the power of dreaming more and making it happen. The OnePlus launch event starts tomorrow at 7 PM. Stay tuned!#MorePowerToYou — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 27, 2022

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, on the other hand, will get a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the 10R, the Nord CE 2 Lite will pack a slightly bigger 5000 mAh battery with a 33W charger. There will be a 64MP triple rear camera module for photography. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. The device may run on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on the top. The phone could be priced from Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB variant.

Apart from the smartphones, OnePlus will also announce prices for the Nord Buds during the launch event. The buds will get 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof design. It would be budget earbuds from the brand that could be priced from Rs 1,999.

