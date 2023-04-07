New Delhi, April 7 : OnePlus has brought its new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 TWS earphones in the Indian market, which are yet to go on sale. However, these two new products are creating a big buzz already.

So, why are these two new OnePlus products highly talked about, and why should you consider buying them? We are going to find the answers here, so read on. Realme Narzo N55 Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed; Check Out All Key Details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 – What’s So Cool?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone comes with a peppy, cool looks that’s perfect for the new-generation and those young at heart. The device is sleek and modern and it also packs in lots of goodies inside to make it a good buy. ChatGPT Craze: US Man Makes More Than Rs 28 Lakh by Teaching Newbies How To Use OpenAI Chatbot.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite flaunts 6.72" 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display and gets powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, while running on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the OxygenOS 13.1 skin. It packs in a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The primary UPS of this phone are its cameras, as considering its price the camera specs are really impressive. It comes with a 108MP primary camera, which is a first from OnePlus, teamed with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth snappers. On the front there’s a nice 16MP selfie camera to make for an overall sweet deal.

Now, coming to the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earphones. These are truly wireless earbuds with tech and features that are usually very within its price range. These affordably priced earbuds come with a 12.4mm dynamic driver in each bud while also supporting Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature, which is an excellent thing to have for the music lovers. Each earbud comes with a 41 mAh battery, while their charging case packs in a 480 mAh battery. With the ANC on, it can offer up to 27 hours of playback, while without ANC it gets stretched to 36 hours of playback, which is awesome.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 – Are They Worth It?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations and are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

will go on open sale in India starting April 11. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are offered in Lightning White and Thunder Grey colour choices and are priced at Rs 2,999.

Both the devices will be available via Amazon as well as partner retail stores, and OnePlus India website. The Nord Buds 2 will also also on sale through Flipkart and Myntra. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite customers are eligible to get a free pair of Nord Buds CE TWS earphones worth Rs 2,299 for a limited period.

Both the devices have launched together and are going on sale on April 11 onwards. With such cool looks, specs, features and affordable pricing, we think both the devices are a steal.

