New Delhi, November 11: OnePlus will launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in India on November 13, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with advanced specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone will feature built-in Google Gemini integration to deliver an AI-powered experience for its users. OnePlus 15 is also anticipated to feature an OLED display and a slim design with minimal bezels on all sides.

The OnePlus 15 is rumoured to launch in Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options. The smartphone will come with OP Gaming Core technology to enhance the gaming experience. Ahead of its launch, reports have also tipped the OnePlus 15 price in India. As per a report of India Today, the OnePlus 15 might launch in India at a price of around INR 70,000. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Launched in China: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Highlights.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

Ahead of the OnePlus 15 launch in India, the company has revealed several key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone may be launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will deliver a 165Hz refresh rate to offer smooth visuals and responsiveness. It will come with a 7,300mAh battery, and it may support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability. It will run on OxygenOS 16 and will come with IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera, Battery Specifications Tipped, Launch Likely in Early Next Year; Check Other Details of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Smartphones.

The device is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. OnePlus 15 will come with a triple rear camera setup. It is said to include a 50MP Sony primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The smartphone is expected to come with a 32MP front camera, which may record 4K videos at 60FPS.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).