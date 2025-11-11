Shanghai, November 11: The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition has been launched in China, featuring an attractive premium design created in collaboration with British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin. The new special-edition Realme GT 8 Pro comes with an Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team badge on the rear, highlighting its racing-inspired aesthetics. The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition stands out from the standard variants launched in China in October 2025.

Realme launched its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in China on 21 October 2025 with a Ricoh GR interchangeable camera module, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. It also features a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. iQOO 15 To Get 5 Years of OS Updates and 7 Years of Security Patches, Confirms iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya; Launch Set on November 26, 2025.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Price in China

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Margin F1 Edition price in China is CNY 5,499 (around INR 68,300) for a single variant offering 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Realme GT 8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant,

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Specifications and Features

The Aston Martin F1 Edition of the Realme GT 8 Pro comes in an iconic green finish inspired by the British luxury automobile maker. It also features “Aramco Formula One Team” branding on the rear and a silver winged logo, giving it a distinct premium appearance. In addition to the exterior design, the special-edition model includes Aston Martin-themed wallpapers, UI elements, camera watermarks, and more. Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera, Battery Specifications Tipped, Launch Likely in Early Next Year; Check Other Details of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Smartphones.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition is packaged in a special box that includes a customised racing car assembly kit, two themed phone covers, an F1 car-shaped SIM ejector pin, an adapter, and a square camera module design. The smartphone comes with a 50MP Ricoh GR primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with the same 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The Aston Martin F1 Edition sports a 6.79-inch AMOLED QHD+ 144Hz display.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).