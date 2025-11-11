Shanghai, November 11: The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition has been launched in China, featuring an attractive premium design created in collaboration with British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin. The new special-edition Realme GT 8 Pro comes with an Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team badge on the rear, highlighting its racing-inspired aesthetics. The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition stands out from the standard variants launched in China in October 2025.
Realme launched its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in China on 21 October 2025 with a Ricoh GR interchangeable camera module, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. It also features a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. iQOO 15 To Get 5 Years of OS Updates and 7 Years of Security Patches, Confirms iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya; Launch Set on November 26, 2025.
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Price in China
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Margin F1 Edition price in China is CNY 5,499 (around INR 68,300) for a single variant offering 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Realme GT 8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant,
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Specifications and Features
The Aston Martin F1 Edition of the Realme GT 8 Pro comes in an iconic green finish inspired by the British luxury automobile maker. It also features “Aramco Formula One Team” branding on the rear and a silver winged logo, giving it a distinct premium appearance. In addition to the exterior design, the special-edition model includes Aston Martin-themed wallpapers, UI elements, camera watermarks, and more. Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera, Battery Specifications Tipped, Launch Likely in Early Next Year; Check Other Details of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Smartphones.
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition is packaged in a special box that includes a customised racing car assembly kit, two themed phone covers, an F1 car-shaped SIM ejector pin, an adapter, and a square camera module design. The smartphone comes with a 50MP Ricoh GR primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with the same 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The Aston Martin F1 Edition sports a 6.79-inch AMOLED QHD+ 144Hz display.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).