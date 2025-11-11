New Delhi, November 11: Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch early next year as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. The upcoming Galaxy S26 series might feature three models, which may include Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, leaks and reports have revealed key specifications for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models.

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to debut in late January 2026. The Galaxy S26 and S26+ models are said to feature upgraded triple rear camera setups. These improvements are expected to appeal to users looking for advanced photography technology with performance enhancements in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series smartphones. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Spotted on Geekbench; Check Other Rumoured Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+ Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Smartprix, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26+ are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor could be a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNG, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens using the Sony IMX564 sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens with the Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor. iQOO 15 Teased To Deliver ‘Esports-Level Gaming’ Experience, Launch in India on November 26; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are expected to support Samsung’s Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. It is said to allow users to record videos at up to 4K resolution at 60FPS on the front and rear cameras. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a 4,300mAh battery, while the Galaxy S26+ may be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models could be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2600 chipset in global markets. Galaxy S26 Might feature a flat display on the front, and the bezels around the display will likely be slim and uniform.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Smartprix), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

