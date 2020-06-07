OnePlus 8 Next Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Amazon India

OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The OnePlus 8 smartphone yet again will be made available for online sale tomorrow. The interested customers can get their hands on the device, which will go on sale tomorrow at noon via Amazon India. The phone maker is also offering special deals for the buyers wherein they will receive a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions done via SBI cards. The company is also offering no-cost EMI option on the smartphone up to 12 months across all banks. OnePlus & McLaren Collaboration Comes to an End; Confirms McLaren.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is priced in India from Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 44,999. Moreover, the top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 49,999.

Specifications-wise, the OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The screen comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of 48MP main sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens with dual-LED flash. At the front, the phone bears a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.