OnePlus 9 Series is rumoured to be launched in India on March 23, 2021. A tipster has claimed that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch its OnePlus 9 Series in the Indian market on March 23, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series will comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable device which is likely to be called as OnePlus 9R. In addition to this, a new report has said that the company might also launch the OnePlus Watch alongside OnePlus 9 Series. OnePlus 9 Series’ Affordable Variant Likely To Be Named As OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Voice)

OnePlus Watch was confirmed by CEO Pete Lau last year and he had announced that the upcoming OnePlus Watch will debut around early next year. Previous leaks have revealed that there could also be an OnePlus Watch RX version to debut alongside the OnePlus Watch. The RX version is said to come with a circular dial and will run on Google Wear OS.

There could be T-mobile variants of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and a Verizon model of the OnePlus 9 phone. The OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone is likely to be codenamed lemonade and might be offered in three colours - Forest Green, Morning Mist and Stellar Black. The T-mobile variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro may come in the Morning Mist shade. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 codenamed lemonade will come in Astral Black shade whereas the T-mobile variant of the OnePlus 9 is likely to be offered in Astral Black and Winter Mist colours. The Verizon model of the OnePlus 9 will be made available in Gloss Black and Gloss Gradient Purple shades.

