OnePlus 9 Series is rumoured to be launched in India soon. OnePlus 9 Series will reportedly comprise OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and a third affordable model. This affordable device was previously speculated to be called as OnePlus 9e or the OnePlus 9 Lite. Now, a fresh leak has revealed that the affordable phone in the OnePlus 9 series will be named as OnePlus 9R. This piece of information was revealed by a tipster 'Evan Blass' on his Twitter account. OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

OnePlus 9R phone's specifications were leaked in the past several times. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC and will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The budget phone might come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be the premium phone in the OnePlus 9 lineup. The handset is tipped to flaunt an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to sport a triple rear camera module including a 48MP main camera, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 3.3x telephoto snapper. OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus 9 series is speculated to be launched next month but the company has not revealed any information about it.

