Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, has confirmed that it will launch the Find N foldable smartphone in the home country on December 15, 2021, at the Oppo INNO Day Event. Last week, the company teased the handset, revealing the side of the foldable phone. Now, new renders and specifications have been leaked online by tipster EvLeaks on his Twitter account, revealing its front and backside. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone Confirmed To Be Launched on December 15, 2021; Check Teaser Here.

Oppo Find N (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

As per the leaked images by Evan Blass, the device will come with a triple rear camera module similar to that of the Find X3 handset. The primary camera in the module is said to carry a 50MP main camera. Oppo Find N seems to have a curved-edge punch-hole display.

Oppo Find N (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

In addition to this, Oppo CPO Pete Lau has also shared an image on Weibo to showcase Oppo's upcoming smartphone's design. Oppo claims that it has developed 125 patented technologies to eradicate the folding crinkle in its upcoming foldable device. Oppo Find N could be offered in two shades- Black and Grey.

