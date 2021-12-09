Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, will officially host its INNO Day 2021 event on December 15. During the event, the company will launch its Find N foldable phone. Oppo has released a video teaser on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and its design. As per a report, the Find N device has been developed after four years of intense R&D and six generations of prototypes. Oppo To Reportedly Launch Its First Foldable Smartphone Next Month.

Oppo Find N will be the company's first foldable phone and it will be the answer to the future of smartphones. As per Pete Lau, CFO of Oppo and founder of OnePlus, smartphone development has reached a limit.

Whether it is fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography covering several focal lengths or 5G connectivity, it requires new ways of thinking and new approaches to continue innovating.

Lau also said that the Find N will be a user friendly and beautiful phone. In terms of specifications, the Find N phone is likely to sport an 8-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, whereas the cover display will carry a refresh rate of 60Hz. For photography, the Find N foldable phone is said to feature a 50MP primary lens, a 16MP secondary shooter and a 13MP lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP snapper. The device is rumoured to sport a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC.

