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Technology Technology OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch in China April 28; Check All Specifications, Features and Expected Price OnePlus will launch the Ace 6 Ultra in China tomorrow, featuring a massive 8,600mAh battery and 120W fast charging. The device boasts a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 9500 chipset, and up to 16GB RAM. It also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a specialized touch-control chip for low-latency gaming.

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OnePlus is scheduled to officially launch the Ace 6 Ultra in China tomorrow, April 28, at 07:00 pm local time (04:30 pm IST). Ahead of the debut, a comprehensive listing on China Telecom’s certification platform has revealed the device's full specifications, identifying it by the model number PMB110. Positioned as a performance-oriented flagship, the Ace 6 Ultra follows the recent release of the Nord 6 and is expected to focus heavily on gaming capabilities and industry-leading battery endurance.

The Ace 6 Ultra represents a significant push into the high-performance sub-flagship category, featuring hardware specifically tuned for low-latency gaming. By combining a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel with a dedicated touch-control chip and a massive dual-cell battery, OnePlus appears to be targeting power users who require consistent performance over extended periods. This launch also marks the introduction of specialized gaming accessories, signaling the brand's intent to capture a larger share of the mobile gaming market. Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Advanced Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is confirmed to sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPS BOE AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, supported by various memory configurations ranging from 12GB to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device houses a record-breaking 8,600mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support. For security, it utilizes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and for durability, it carries flagship-grade IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the camera front, the handset features a 50MP primary rear sensor with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while a 16MP sensor handles selfies. The phone's design includes a metal middle frame and measures 8.55mm in thickness, weighing 218 grams. Additional multimedia features include dual symmetrical stereo speakers and software optimizations for gaming latency. The device will boot Android 16 out of the box and is expected to be compatible with a new dedicated gaming controller accessory launching alongside it. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India: Expected Cost, Specs and Key Differences vs iPhone 18 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Price and Availability

While official pricing for the China market will be announced tomorrow, industry analysts expect the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra to be priced competitively, potentially starting around CNY 3,999 (approximately INR 46,500). Though primarily targeted at the Chinese market, the Ace series often serves as a hardware blueprint for future international models under the "R" series branding. Details regarding a potential global or Indian release are expected to surface following the initial China launch event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizbot ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).