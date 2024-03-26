Mumbai, March 26: OpenAI Sora was unveiled on February 15, 2024, and hinted at the possible future with artificial intelligence in video generation. The OpenAI Sora's AI-generated video samples were realistic and imaginative. The users said the Sora AI video generation tool would be launched soon, but the date still needed to be confirmed. OpenAI said, "Since we introduced Sora to the world last month, we've been working with visual artists, designers, creative directors and filmmakers to learn how Sora might aid in their creative process."

According to the official 'Sora: First Impressions' post by OpenAI, a selected group of filmmakers, artists and designers were given access to the OpenAI Sora text-to-video tool for a couple months. On March 25, 2024, all the artists with early access shared a new sample videos on X. The video shared by the artists showed powerful AI-video generation capability of the OpenAI's Sora tool. The videos hinted at the potential future of the entertainment industry and filmmaking business with Sora. Generative AI: 63% of Indian Enterprises Believe GenAI Is Important for Efforts Towards Sustainability, Says Study.

'Air Head' Sample Video Generated Using Sora By 'shy kids':

'air head' is one of the first short films made using #Sora by @OpenAI. the response so far has left us floating.🎈 pic.twitter.com/bBR6IMZQ8M — shy kids (@shykids) March 25, 2024

New Sora Sample Video Shared by Paul Trillo (Director):

New Sora videos created by actual artists! See the rest in the blog post below credit @paultrillo pic.twitter.com/J9SDZsg2UA — chrypnotoad (@chrypnotoad) March 25, 2024

OpenAI Sora Sample Video Shared by Don Allen Stevenson III:

I’m so excited to unveil something truly groundbreaking in collaboration with @OpenAI a glimpse into the future of storytelling with #Sora technology. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/62gAPaNSos — Don Allen Stevenson III ᯅ (@DonAllenIII) March 25, 2024

Sora Text-To-Video New Sample Video Shared by Josephine Miller (Creative Director):

Submerged exploration with -#Sora ✨ Very excited to share these videos I created on @openai recent blog! All three of these videos are unedited and were made text-to-video. pic.twitter.com/Xbr3vDuOKj — Josephine (@jemno_) March 26, 2024

Sample Video Created Using Sora Shared by Nik Kleverov:

Thrilled to unveil my journey with Sora - I can already see how it’s going to transform the way I approach agency work as well as personal projects. I can’t wait to show you more as things develop! @OpenAI #sora #journey pic.twitter.com/nX0Sv9iujA — Nik Kleverov (@kleverov) March 25, 2024

Alex Reben Shares Sample Video Generated Using OpenAI's Sora:

According to Paul Trillo (Director), "Sora is at its most powerful," and they said that it is good when a person is not replicating the old but bringing new, impossible ideas to life. A band of filmmakers, shy kids (@shykids), also said that OpenAI generates things that appear real and exciting by giving the ability 'to create surreal things'.

Nik Kleverov, the Creative Director from Native Foreign Agency, also shared a sample video. August Kamp (artist/musician), Josephine Miller (Creative Director), Alex Reben (Sculptor/Artist), and Don Allen Stevenson III (Digital AR/XR Artist) also shared their samples with OpenAI. Sora, the text-to-video generation tool, rapidly conceptualised a high level of quality, said Josephine Miller. iOS 18 Update: Apple’s Upcoming iOS Update To Offer ‘More Customisable’ Home Screen and AI Features, Expected To Be Announced During WWDC 2024, Says Report.

According to a report by Firstpost, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pitched Sora as the "ultimate filmmaking tool" to the filmmakers. The report said Sam Altman looked for exclusive deals with production houses and explored how Hollywood filmmakers could use OpenAI Sora.

