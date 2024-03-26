Mumbai, March 26: iOS 18 rumours started after the iOS 17.4.1 update was released on March 21, 2024, which introduced bug fixes and performance improvements. The upcoming iOS 18 update is said to feature more than just improvements in performance and fixing bugs. As per a report, the forthcoming iOS version will offer a more "customisable home screen".

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS users should expect updates related to the iPhone's 'home screen' in the iOS 18 update. The report said that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first revealed that the iOS 18 will allow users to make the home screen "more customisable". On the other hand, the report said that Macrumors believe that one of such changes in the upcoming update would allow iPhone users to place the app icons on the grid freely, which, in turn, would make gaps on the screen for the first time. Grok AI on X: Users Will Be Able To Share Grok Conversations Directly on X, 'Hopefully Out This Week' Says Elon Musk.

iOS 18 is said to be the "biggest update ever", as many reports believe it will offer AI features. According to the report, Apple is expected to integrate artificial intelligence-powered features across the iPhone's operating system and also allow third-party AI chatbots like Google's Gemini. It also mentioned that Apple will likely catch up with other tech giants by presenting a 'cohesive AI strategy'.

As per previous reports, Apple was said to be working on AI features in its upcoming software update that would mostly be related to Siri, Apple Music, document generation, and messages. However, Mark Gurman reportedly said that iOS 18 would offer many AI features that will help iPhone users manage their lives on a daily basis. X New Features: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Now Lets You Schedule Spaces on Web, Allows To Add 256 Members in Group Chat.

Apple is said to be gearing up to announce the iOS 18 update during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. During the event, Apple is also expected to announce other updates like visionOS 2, iPadOS 18 and watchOS 11. The confirmation of Apple WWDC 2024 will likely be within two weeks. Apple iPhone 16 is also expected to launch in September 2024 with major AI updates, which might be hinted at before the official launch date.

