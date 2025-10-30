OpenAI has released *Character Cameos* in its Sora video generator app. The newly launched Sora Character Cameos feature allows users to generate videos featuring characters which the users can make, similar to human cameos. However, the new feature is currently available only to users in the United States and Canada, where the OpenAI Sora app is accessible. Users can create videos based on selected characters to make the content more interesting and engaging. Microsoft Azure Outage: Services Restored After Major Global Disruption Linked to Azure Front Door, Company Issues Statement.

OpenAI Introduces Character Cameos in Sora App

How to create and use character cameos in the Sora app, as demo'd by lil crabby. pic.twitter.com/bLOH6M4Kt7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025

