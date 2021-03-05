New Delhi: Smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday announced that it is all set to unveil a new fitness band -- OPPO Band Style -- on March 8. The fitness band offers real-time heart rate and continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment even during sleep. The band features a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen and comes with 12 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket which works as an exercise log and provide convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles. Oppo Becomes the Number 1 Smartphone Brand in China: Report.

The OPPO Band Style's health monitoring function is specifically designed to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring -- providing all-around records and analysis of its user's sleep health.

Aesthetics that appeal. Features that excite. Get set to grab your #OPPOBand Style with accurate health tracking features, customizable faces and easy-to-switch straps. #ActivateYourHealth Sale starts on 8th March. Get Notified: https://t.co/dpvfsUii9F pic.twitter.com/v3JGp7lAfe — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 5, 2021

With its continuous SpO2 monitor and professional sleep monitor, the OPPO Band Style can help users develop healthier sleep habits, help monitor their heart health, respiratory health, the company said.

With the OPPO Band Style recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in the HeyTap Health app, which is key to boosting motivation for an active life, the company said in a statement. Besides sleep-related problems, another health issue that young adults are most concerned about is exercising, and the OPPO Band Style is here to make working out easier, it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).