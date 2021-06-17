Oppo India has recently announced that it has sold over 10 million F series smartphones. To celebrate this milestone, the Chinese smartphone has launched two new colour variants of its popular Oppo F19 series in India. Making things interesting, the brand has also announced special discounts and extended warranty on select products. OnePlus Partners With Sister Smartphone Brand Oppo To Create Better Products.

While vanilla Oppo F19 gets Space Silver shade, the Oppo F19 Pro is launched in a Fantastic Purple colour. Customers who buy a new Oppo F19 smartphone from June 16 to June 30 will receive a discount of Rs 1000. For exciting Oppo customers, the company is offering a free double protection warranty on the purchase of Oppo F19 series smartphone.

We are now officially a 10 Million big F-series Family! 🥳 It's a milestone we couldn't have achieved without you. To each one of you out there - thank you. We cannot begin to tell you how grateful, humbled and excited we are.#OPPOFSeries#10MillionStories pic.twitter.com/nMJokEMkup — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 15, 2021

Additionally, customers can get Oppo Band Style for a discounted price of Rs 2,499. Oppo Enco W51 will be available for Rs 3,999.

Our #OPPOFSeries family is now 10 million users big and we couldn't be happier. Celebrate in style with two new color variants - Fantastic Purple of OPPO F19 Pro & Space Silver of OPPO F19. Avail exciting offers including ₹1000 discount on OPPO F19.* Buy now.#10MillionStories — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 16, 2021

Apart from these offers, customers can also avail of a cashback of up to Rs 2000 cashback on F Series phones on transactions made via HDFC Bank cards. There's also an 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm and no-cost EMI for 6 months.

