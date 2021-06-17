Oppo India has recently announced that it has sold over 10 million F series smartphones. To celebrate this milestone, the Chinese smartphone has launched two new colour variants of its popular Oppo F19 series in India. Making things interesting, the brand has also announced special discounts and extended warranty on select products. OnePlus Partners With Sister Smartphone Brand Oppo To Create Better Products.

While vanilla Oppo F19 gets Space Silver shade, the Oppo F19 Pro is launched in a Fantastic Purple colour. Customers who buy a new Oppo F19 smartphone from June 16 to June 30 will receive a discount of Rs 1000. For exciting Oppo customers, the company is offering a free double protection warranty on the purchase of Oppo F19 series smartphone.

Additionally, customers can get Oppo Band Style for a discounted price of Rs 2,499. Oppo Enco W51 will be available for Rs 3,999.

Apart from these offers, customers can also avail of a cashback of up to Rs 2000 cashback on F Series phones on transactions made via HDFC Bank cards. There's also an 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm and no-cost EMI for 6 months.

