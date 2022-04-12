Oppo India will officially launch the Oppo F21 Pro Series today in the country. The Oppo F21 Pro Series will comprise Oppo F21 and F21 Pro 5G models. Oppo is also expected to launch the Enco Air 2 Pro along with the Oppo F21 Pro Series. The launch event will commence at 5 PM IST and will be streamed live via Oppo India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo F21 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC Debuts in Bangladesh, India Launch Tomorrow.

Both Oppo F21 Pro 5G & F21 Pro are said to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Oppo F21 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, whereas the F21 Pro 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Oppo F21 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Clearer, brighter and happy selfies in any lighting conditions, that's how you #FlauntYourBest with the industry-leading Selfie HDR mode on the new #OPPOF21ProSeries. Launching tomorrow at 5 PM. Know more: https://t.co/pCd5DDpKiM pic.twitter.com/vYc5LrIfK5 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 11, 2022

For photography, both models are tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Both Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G are said to pack 4,500mAh batteries with 33W fast charging support.

Oppo F21 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro might come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, and transparent mode. The earbuds are likely to offer 28 hours of listening time with the charging case. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is likely to be priced between Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,999. Oppo will announce the official pricing of the F21 Pro Series today during the event.

