New Delhi, February 3: OPPO is set to launch its new foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N5. Initial reports indicate that the Find N5 could be the world’s thinnest foldable phone. It may potentially establish a new standard for design and innovation within the smartphone industry. OPPO's upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to come with improvements in areas, like its performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and more.

As per reports, the OPPO Find N5 could be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone, and its debut is anticipated in China next month. A global release is expected to follow after the launch in China. OPPO has not yet confirmed all the details, rumours have circulated regarding some of the key features of its upcoming foldable smartphone. There are also speculations that the Find N5 may be available in White and Black colour options. Additionally, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch alongside the OPPO Watch X2.

OPPO Find N5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find N5 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is likely to come with a 7.56-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels and is anticipated to support a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The OPPO Find N5 is anticipated to come with a triple rear camera setup, which will likely include a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP periscope lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone may also be equipped with a 32 MP front camera. The Find N5 is expected to be equipped with a 5,700mAh battery. The smartphone will likely support 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities. The Find N5 may include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

