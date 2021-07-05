Oppo, the Chinese smartphone is rumoured to launch its Reno6 Z handset soon. As per a report, the smartphone has been listed on the official Oppo Thailand website which reveals its launch date and time. As per the listing, Oppo Reno6 Z will be launched on July 21, 2021 at 5:30 pm local time (4 pm IST). The listing also reveals several camera details of the phone. Oppo Reno6 Series To Be Launched in India on July 14, 2021.

Oppo Reno6 Z (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Reno6 Z will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera. The device will come with features such as bokeh flare portrait and portrait beautification video. The handset will come powered by an unspecified 5G Dimensity processor.

Previously reports have claimed that the smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The device might come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset will sport a triple rear camera setup that could comprise a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, the Oppo Reno6 Z is likely to come fuelled by a 4,310mAh battery.

