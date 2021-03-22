Poco is all set to launch the much-awaited Poco X3 Pro in India later this month, which is slated for March 30, 2021. Interestingly, the handset is expected to make its global debut next week on March 22, 2021. Ahead of its debut, the handset has been listed on Shopee Vietnam, revealing key specs and details before its debut. The phone will get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 860 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB and more. New Poco Smartphone To Be Launched in India on March 30, 2021; Likely To Be Called As Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

The listing also revealed that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the X3 Pro will cost 7,990 million VND, which is around Rs 24,850. As per a tipster - Chunvn8888, the 6GB + 128GB model is likely to be priced somewhere around $300 (approximately Rs 21,700). The handset is scheduled to go on sale in Vietnam on March 26, 2021.

Specification-wise, the Poco X3 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD sporting a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The phone maker will offer the phone with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the skin, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset that will come paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

For photos and videos, the smartphone could get a 48MP quad rear camera setup in a combination of an ultrawide sensor, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. It might get three colours - Black, Blue, and Bronze. It will be backed by a 5,160 mAh battery supporting a 33W fast charging. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Hi-Res audio, 3.5mm headphone jack and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).